Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,260 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 21,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.