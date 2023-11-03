Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1,743.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.01. 227,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,691. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,397 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.