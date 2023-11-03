Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

CAG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 340,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,455. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

