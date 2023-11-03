Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.35% of Universal worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 269.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Universal

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 40,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

