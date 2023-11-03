Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 536,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,404. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.