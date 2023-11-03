Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.3 %

LULU traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.82. 99,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,454. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

