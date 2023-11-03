Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $384.98. 73,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

