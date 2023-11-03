Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

