Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $7,857,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.75. The stock had a trading volume of 778,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.