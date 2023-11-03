Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,641. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

