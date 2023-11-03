Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingredion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $95.84. 14,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.