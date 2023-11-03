Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $3.93 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,224,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.52. 8,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

