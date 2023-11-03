Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $4.63 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Ferrari makes up about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

RACE traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.08. 117,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.26.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

