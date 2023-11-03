Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.77. 140,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,041. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

