Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. Hubbell accounts for approximately 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.17. 23,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

