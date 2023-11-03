Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.41. The company had a trading volume of 175,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,685. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.06 and its 200 day moving average is $536.60. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

