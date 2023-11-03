Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 421,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

