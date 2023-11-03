Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.20 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.71.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.55. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 57,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $479,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,498,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,336,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,247 shares of company stock worth $7,552,572. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $8,462,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

