NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.12

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.12 and last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 147982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

