Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.