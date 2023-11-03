Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

