Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.