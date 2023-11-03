Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 4.1 %
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.