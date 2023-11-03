Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.