Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $540.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $50,205,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.