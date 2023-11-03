Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Nevro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nevro Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:NVRO traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 169,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $579.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nevro by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nevro by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

