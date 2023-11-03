New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,540 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.93 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

