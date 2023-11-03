New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $185.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

