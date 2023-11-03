New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

