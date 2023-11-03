New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

