New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $404.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.76 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

