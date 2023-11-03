New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 175,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.