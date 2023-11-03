New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

ADM opened at $72.42 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

