New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.