New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $150.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

