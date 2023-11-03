New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

