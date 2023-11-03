New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

