New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.07 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.88 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

