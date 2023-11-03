New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.98 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

