New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

CTSH stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.