New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,561 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

