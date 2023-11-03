New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 225.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.01 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

