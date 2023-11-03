New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,736 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 885.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 162,274 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 414,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

