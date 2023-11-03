New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 13,119 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $107,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,505. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,034.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,883.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,963.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

