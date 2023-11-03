New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 77,717 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $102,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $281.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.79.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions
In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
