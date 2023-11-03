New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $110,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

