New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of PayPal worth $121,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

PayPal Trading Up 6.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.