New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of General Motors worth $89,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.