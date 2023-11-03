New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $102.07 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $102,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 103,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 24.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

