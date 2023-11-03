New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $86.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $86,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EL opened at $114.95 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.