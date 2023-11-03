New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $89.22 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $89,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

