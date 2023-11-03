New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $122,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $244.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,533 shares of company stock worth $17,668,965. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

